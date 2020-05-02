Vivint Solar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,853 call options.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,222.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 193,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,753,339.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,125.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,297 shares of company stock worth $5,083,957. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSLR opened at $5.83 on Friday. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $841.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

