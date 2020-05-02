Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.86

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.86 and last traded at $194.06, with a volume of 294934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.55.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 86,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

