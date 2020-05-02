Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

