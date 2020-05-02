VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,609 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,702,000 after purchasing an additional 872,584 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

