USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Short Interest Update

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $142,074.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,114 shares of company stock worth $3,765,533. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on USNA. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of USNA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

