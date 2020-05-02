Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

NYSE UBP opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 69,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.