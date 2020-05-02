Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

