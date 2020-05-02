Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Unitil worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Unitil by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

