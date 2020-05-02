United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

UPS stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

