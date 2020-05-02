Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

