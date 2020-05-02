UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €30.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.97 ($42.99).

Covestro stock opened at €30.68 ($35.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12-month high of €51.70 ($60.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

