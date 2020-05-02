Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trinseo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

