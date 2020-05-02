Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28,035.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 71.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $939,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,695,183. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

