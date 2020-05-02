Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 614,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of TM stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

