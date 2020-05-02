Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

