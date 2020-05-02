Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. CWM LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Shares of TRI opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

