TheStreet Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $33,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 193,088 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,178 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.