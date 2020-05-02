TheStreet Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

