TheStreet Lowers Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CZWI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Southside Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.