Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 132,413 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Tenaris has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

