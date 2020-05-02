TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 241,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,068,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $70.58 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

