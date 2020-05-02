TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DBS Vickers raised shares of TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $61.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.21.

NYSE:TAL opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -383.82 and a beta of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $126,058,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,472,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,827,000 after buying an additional 1,501,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

