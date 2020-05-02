TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DBS Vickers upgraded TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $61.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after acquiring an additional 821,767 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

