T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

