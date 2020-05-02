SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

MDT opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.