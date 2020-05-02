Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SZU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Suedzucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.06 ($17.51).

ETR:SZU opened at €12.07 ($14.03) on Wednesday. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 12-month high of €17.16 ($19.95). The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

