Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.42.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $744,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.