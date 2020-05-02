Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

