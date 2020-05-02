Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.