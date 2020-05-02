S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 78.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,458,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $286.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.