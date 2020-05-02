Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.92 ($37.12).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. Software has a 52-week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 52-week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.29 and its 200 day moving average is €29.98.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

