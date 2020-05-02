Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

