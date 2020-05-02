Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry Sells 2,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 528,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.