Short Interest in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Declines By 9.5%

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TRV opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

