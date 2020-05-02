Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Rises By 9.6%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after buying an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

