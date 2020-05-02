Short Interest in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Drops By 8.7%

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.90. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.10 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 202,468 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

