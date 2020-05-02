Short Interest in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Increases By 11.1%

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 97,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NYSE:BAC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
