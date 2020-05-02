ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.