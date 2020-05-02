ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.64.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $339.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

