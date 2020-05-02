Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 39,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after buying an additional 276,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

