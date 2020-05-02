Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) Insider Acquires A$25,826.88 in Stock

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) insider Tam Vu purchased 137,377 shares of Selfwealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,826.88 ($18,316.93).
Selfwealth Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.
Selfwealth Company Profile
