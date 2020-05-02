Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) Insider Acquires A$25,826.88 in Stock

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) insider Tam Vu purchased 137,377 shares of Selfwealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,826.88 ($18,316.93).

Selfwealth Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

Selfwealth Company Profile

SelfWealth Limited offers an online share trading services in Australia. It also provides online investor community portal services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

