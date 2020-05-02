Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 39,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 88,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.9% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.