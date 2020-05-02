Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

