salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 781.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

