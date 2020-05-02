SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €7.70 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €7.70 ($8.95) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.13 ($7.13).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €4.69 ($5.46) on Tuesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a one year high of €11.68 ($13.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

