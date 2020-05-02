Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Acquires $127,849.40 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,849.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 103,902 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

