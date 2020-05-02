Robert M. Lavan Buys 1,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TPB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.76. Turning Point Brands Inc has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 2.91%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

