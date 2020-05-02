Robert H. Dallas II Acquires 7,500 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Robert H. Dallas II acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert H. Dallas II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Robert H. Dallas II acquired 12,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $197,625.00.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNTY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

