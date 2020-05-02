Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Choice Hotels International Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE:CHH opened at $71.26 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.