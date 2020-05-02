Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 5,860 to GBX 5,900. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group traded as high as GBX 6,744 ($88.71) and last traded at GBX 6,630 ($87.21), with a volume of 3281658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,620 ($87.08).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,611.58 ($86.97).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,087.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

